GeoCoin (GEO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,884.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $882,381.44 and approximately $1,884.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.95 or 0.00491209 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,057.36 or 1.00191584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005645 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021288 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016202 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003124 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

