INLOCK (ILK) Price Up 19.4% This Week

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. One INLOCK token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. INLOCK has a total market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $12,507.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, INLOCK has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00054818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00360111 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003816 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00026175 BTC.

About INLOCK

ILK is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,321,789,401 tokens. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog . INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io

Buying and Selling INLOCK

INLOCK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INLOCK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

