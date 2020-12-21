Sentivate Reaches Market Cap of $8.89 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Sentivate has a market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $160,304.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00054818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00360111 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003816 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00026175 BTC.

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,428,244,538 tokens. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

