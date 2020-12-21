IRISnet (IRIS) Trading Down 16.8% This Week

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $42.29 million and approximately $15.28 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,001,640,589 coins and its circulating supply is 929,932,217 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

