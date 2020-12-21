$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.41. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

NYSE WAL traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $58.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,203. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $59.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

