Head to Head Contrast: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) vs. Copa (NYSE:CPA)

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) and Copa (NYSE:CPA) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Copa’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $12.40 billion 0.04 $501.76 million N/A N/A Copa $2.71 billion 1.21 $247.00 million $7.92 9.79

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Copa.

Profitability

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Copa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A Copa -32.25% -4.01% -1.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of Copa shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Copa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Copa 1 6 9 0 2.50

Copa has a consensus price target of $90.64, suggesting a potential upside of 16.91%. Given Copa’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Copa is more favorable than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Summary

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines beats Copa on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Company Profile

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also offers engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

