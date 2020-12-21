DMarket Trading Up 20% Over Last Week (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. DMarket has a market capitalization of $10.96 million and $5.07 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000805 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00054932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00361762 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003867 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017021 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00025955 BTC.

DMarket is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com

DMarket can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

