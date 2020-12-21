Etherparty Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Etherparty has a market cap of $314,349.19 and $16,159.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Etherparty has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00054932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00361762 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003867 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017021 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00025955 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.