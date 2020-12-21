Zel (ZEL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $597,926.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $597,926.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zel has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00322107 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00041622 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00047508 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000732 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 118,694,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars.

