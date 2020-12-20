BTU Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $155,922.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $50.20 million and approximately $155,922.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 30.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00054821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86.28 or 0.00360532 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003835 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025743 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,338 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.