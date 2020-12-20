Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) Market Cap Reaches $21,142.74

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a market cap of $21,142.74 and $25,771.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Intelligent Trading Foundation token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Intelligent Trading Foundation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00054821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86.28 or 0.00360532 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003835 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025743 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Token Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 tokens. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Intelligent Trading Foundation Token Trading

Intelligent Trading Foundation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Intelligent Trading Foundation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ITTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Intelligent Trading Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Intelligent Trading Foundation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.