EXMR (EXMR) Price Up 9,902.1% This Week

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the US dollar. One EXMR token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). EXMR has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000557 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000278 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 79.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 412.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

