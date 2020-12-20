NIX (NIX) Trading Up 11.6% This Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0640 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $24.68, $24.43 and $18.94. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $41,744.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,794.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.25 or 0.02699208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.97 or 0.00483180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.93 or 0.01558919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00642312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00324459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00028533 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00078402 BTC.

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,321,638 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

