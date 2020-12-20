MicroBitcoin Price Up 64.6% Over Last Week (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 64.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $537.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006193 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00145461 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.