e-Gulden (EFL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $272.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $272.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.97 or 0.00483180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000282 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,970,495 coins and its circulating supply is 17,148,184 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.