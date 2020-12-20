MalwareChain Price Tops $0.0373 (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, MalwareChain has traded up 131.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MalwareChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. MalwareChain has a market cap of $195,582.79 and $124.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MalwareChain alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00110538 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00026109 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003855 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About MalwareChain

MALW is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 5,250,170 coins. MalwareChain’s official website is malwarechain.com . The official message board for MalwareChain is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07

Buying and Selling MalwareChain

MalwareChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MalwareChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MalwareChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MalwareChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MalwareChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MalwareChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.