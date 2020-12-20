ProxyNode (PRX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $84,427.15

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 32.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $84,427.15 and approximately $1.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.54 or 0.00479369 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002346 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00017819 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.52 or 0.01682511 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 178,220,434 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

