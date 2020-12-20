Phore Reaches One Day Volume of $15,373.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, Phore has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $15,373.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000444 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002983 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005413 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,882,692 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

