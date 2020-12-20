eosDAC Price Tops $0.0015 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $962,556.46 and $48,535.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One eosDAC token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

