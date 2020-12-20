ZEON Price Tops $0.0002 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One ZEON token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and $88,595.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00055003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.00365004 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003861 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00025777 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON is a token. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

