Veil Price Hits $0.0181 on Top Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. Veil has a market cap of $1.56 million and $79,771.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00148201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00022013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.01 or 0.00797980 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00213167 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00371853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00118925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00074908 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.