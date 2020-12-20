TerraUSD Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $149.76 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002773 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002094 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007146 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000460 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 267.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002770 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000041 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 150,530,066 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

TerraUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

