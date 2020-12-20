ProxyNode (PRX) Market Cap Hits $84,427.15

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 32.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $84,427.15 and approximately $1.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.54 or 0.00479369 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002346 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00017819 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.52 or 0.01682511 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 178,220,434 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

