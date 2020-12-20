Project Pai (PAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.61 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Huobi, HBUS and BitForex. Project Pai has a total market cap of $11.61 million and $135,042.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00055348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00368485 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003897 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017271 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00026070 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,718,268,738 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,576,200 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, BitForex, Bitfinex, Huobi, OOOBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PAIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.