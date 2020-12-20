Insula (ISLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $100,520.61

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Insula has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insula token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insula has a market cap of $100,520.61 and $83.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00053920 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002239 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00020322 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004852 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Insula Token Profile

Insula (ISLA) is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,349 tokens. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Token Trading

Insula can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ISLAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.