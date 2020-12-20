YOUengine (YOUC) Price Up 177.5% This Week

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOUengine token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00055450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00366912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003901 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017263 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025989 BTC.

YOUengine (YOUC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

YOUengine can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

