NavCoin (NAV) Market Cap Hits $10.35 Million

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NavCoin has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.35 million and approximately $515,537.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000321 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000389 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015246 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 70,532,369 coins. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

