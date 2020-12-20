Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 567,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,983,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

