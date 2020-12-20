PAC Global Trading Up 85.2% This Week (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, PAC Global has traded 85.2% higher against the US dollar. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $12.10 million and $24.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, CryptoBridge and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016274 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 12,802,200,358 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B, YoBit, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, Crex24, Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

