Vitae Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Vitae has a market capitalization of $158.27 million and $1.40 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for about $8.13 or 0.00034327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001565 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002128 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

