Truegame (TGAME) Trading Down 27.7% This Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Truegame token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a market capitalization of $83,938.14 and $1,505.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Truegame has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00055337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00369704 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003876 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00026255 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a token. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

