Peony Price Reaches $0.0310 on Major Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $184,029.61 and $6,747.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016126 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003124 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 5,938,115 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

