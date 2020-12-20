Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 30.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $698,711.94 and approximately $5,139.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

