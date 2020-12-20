Mithril (MITH) Trading Up 58.2% This Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 27.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and $12.08 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 58.2% against the dollar. One Mithril token can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00013473 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.33 or 0.00513061 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 941,457,917 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

