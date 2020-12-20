Mithril (MITH) Trading Up 58.2% This Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 58.2% against the US dollar. One Mithril token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and approximately $12.08 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00013473 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.33 or 0.00513061 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 941,457,917 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

