Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Dynamite token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $66,069.89 and approximately $70,455.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00053921 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002101 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00020360 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004859 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

Dynamite is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 793,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,015 tokens. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

