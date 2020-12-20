EagleX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $275.00 (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, EagleX has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. EagleX has a total market capitalization of $7,952.80 and $275.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EagleX coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EagleX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00148727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.12 or 0.00803949 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00174308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00372462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00119234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00074996 BTC.

EagleX Coin Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID . EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EGXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EagleX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EagleX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.