CryptoSoul (SOUL) Reaches Market Cap of $83,158.20

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. One CryptoSoul token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $83,158.20 and $225.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00148329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.28 or 0.00808137 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00173842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00372227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00119276 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00075226 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 275,514,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,728,853 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

