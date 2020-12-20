Conceal (CCX) Price Tops $0.0801 on Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $758,622.00 and $25,243.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.0801 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,685.44 or 1.00125399 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.26 or 0.00474549 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021437 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.53 or 0.00653255 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00141280 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 18,176,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,469,249 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

