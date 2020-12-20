Aryacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $349,640.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange. Aryacoin has a market cap of $5.74 million and $349,640.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000609 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

