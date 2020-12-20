yearn.finance (YFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $311.61 Million

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $784.29 million and approximately $311.61 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $26,170.88 or 1.10569942 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00148329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.28 or 0.00808137 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00173842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00372227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00119276 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00075226 BTC.

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,968 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance . The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

yearn.finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

