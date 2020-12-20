ChainX Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.67 or 0.00011286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. In the last week, ChainX has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $20.63 million and $1.11 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00148329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.28 or 0.00808137 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00173842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00372227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00119276 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00075226 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

