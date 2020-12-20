DABANKING (DAB) 1-Day Volume Hits $782.00

DABANKING (CURRENCY:DAB) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, DABANKING has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar. One DABANKING token can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. DABANKING has a market capitalization of $96,742.97 and $782.00 worth of DABANKING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00148329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.28 or 0.00808137 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00173842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00372227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00119276 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00075226 BTC.

DABANKING Profile

DABANKING’s total supply is 199,936,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,118,932 tokens. DABANKING’s official Twitter account is @dabanking_io . DABANKING’s official website is dabanking.io . The official message board for DABANKING is medium.com/@dabanking.io

DABANKING Token Trading

DABANKING can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DABANKING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DABANKING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DABANKING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

