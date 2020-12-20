Axe Price Tops $0.0677 on Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, Axe has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0677 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. Axe has a market capitalization of $356,107.71 and $92,738.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 528.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000076 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . The official website for Axe is axerunners.com . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

