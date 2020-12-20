SKALE Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22.34 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. One SKALE Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges. SKALE Network has a market cap of $61.48 million and approximately $22.34 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00146792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.26 or 0.00787285 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00172041 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00374377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00120144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00075299 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,166,667 tokens. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog

SKALE Network Token Trading

SKALE Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

