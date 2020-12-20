AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading Down 20.8% Over Last Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 33.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $146,860.80 and $939.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016167 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003123 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000127 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ASAFEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.