Soverain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $130.00 (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Soverain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Soverain has a market cap of $5,820.79 and approximately $130.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Soverain has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00146792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.26 or 0.00787285 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00172041 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00374377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00120144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00075299 BTC.

Soverain Coin Profile