John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) & Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD) Head-To-Head Survey

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) and Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for John Bean Technologies and Thermwood, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Bean Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Thermwood 0 0 0 0 N/A

John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $116.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.83%. Given John Bean Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe John Bean Technologies is more favorable than Thermwood.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares John Bean Technologies and Thermwood’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Bean Technologies $1.95 billion 1.96 $129.00 million $4.96 24.21 Thermwood N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

John Bean Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Thermwood.

Profitability

This table compares John Bean Technologies and Thermwood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Bean Technologies 6.59% 24.17% 7.64% Thermwood N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

John Bean Technologies has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thermwood has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of John Bean Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of John Bean Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.6% of Thermwood shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

John Bean Technologies beats Thermwood on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection. The company also provides processing solutions for extracting, mixing, blending, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, filling, closing, sealing, and final packaging, as well as processing equipment; preservation systems; and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, seafood, ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, bakery, pet foods, soups, sauces, and juices. In addition, it offers automated guided vehicle systems for material movement in the manufacturing and warehouse facilities; packaging material components, such as metal clips and hanging loops; and aftermarket products, parts, and services. Further, the company provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and aircraft ground power and cooling systems; and airport gate equipment for passenger boarding. Additionally, it offers airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, military forces, and defense contractors. The company provides its products under the DSI, Stein, THERMoFIN, GYRoCOMPACT, JSO Jet Stream, Double D, Revoband, FLoFREEZE, ADVANTEC, SuperTRAK, and READYGo trademarks; and Frigoscandia and various other brands. It markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. John Bean Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Thermwood

Thermwood Corporation develops, manufacturers, and distributes technology based products and software for the manufacturing sector. It offers three axis CNC routers, such as cabinetshop series, multi-purpose three axis series, framebuilder series, carvingshop series, and signrouter series; multi-purpose five axis series for trimming formed parts, patterns, or molds; and edge banders. The company markets its products and services through offices in 11 countries. Thermwood Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dale, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.