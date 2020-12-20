Memetic / PepeCoin Trading Down 14.4% This Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $210,543.89 and $135.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.11 or 0.00468610 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002488 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00018120 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002501 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.48 or 0.01721481 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MEMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.