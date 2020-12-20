Quark (QRK) Price Reaches $0.0073 on Top Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Quark has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $379.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quark has traded up 153.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 267,724,189 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

